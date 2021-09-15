CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avia Solutions Group to enter into strategic partnership with Certares through a 300m. euros investment in the Group

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDOΝ - Avia Solutions Group announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Certares Management LLC, a leading US-based investment specialist dedicated to the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, in which Certares will provide a 300 million euros structured equity investment. The investment will help enable the next phase...

www.traveldailynews.com

