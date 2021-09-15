UW-Green Bay offers diversity, equity, inclusion certificate program

GREEN BAY – Diversity, equity and inclusion certificate programs have sprouted up across the country in recent years, and Green Bay can now count itself among communities that feature the training.An eight-week course in diversity, equity and inclusion training has come to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay that promises accountability, cultural awareness and perhaps a little discomfort. UW-Green Bay launched the noncredit-based certification program this semester taught by the Rev. Lex Cade-White, who is a contract instructor for the university as well as a reverend newly minted with a master’s in public health. The course began Aug. 30.The takeaway of the course is to confront and gain knowledge of the language and legacy of various walks of life. The program goes beyond requisite hour-long overviews many see during job orientation. Rather, this program, which is being taught across 26 states, offers an opportunity to forge stronger and more collaborative approaches for organizational teams and other environments.