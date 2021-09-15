CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

UW-Green Bay offers diversity, equity, inclusion certificate program

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 5 days ago

GREEN BAY – Diversity, equity and inclusion certificate programs have sprouted up across the country in recent years, and Green Bay can now count itself among communities that feature the training.An eight-week course in diversity, equity and inclusion training has come to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay that promises accountability, cultural awareness and perhaps a little discomfort. UW-Green Bay launched the noncredit-based certification program this semester taught by the Rev. Lex Cade-White, who is a contract instructor for the university as well as a reverend newly minted with a master’s in public health. The course began Aug. 30.The takeaway of the course is to confront and gain knowledge of the language and legacy of various walks of life. The program goes beyond requisite hour-long overviews many see during job orientation. Rather, this program, which is being taught across 26 states, offers an opportunity to forge stronger and more collaborative approaches for organizational teams and other environments.

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Certificate Program

Comments / 0

Community Policy