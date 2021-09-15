Loyola receives $50,000 CareFirst grant to expand health equity services
Loyola University Maryland was awarded $50,000 of grant funding by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, to enhance a place-based health services program in the Govans community of north Baltimore. Loyola Clinical Centers will partner with Loyola’s York Road Initiative to offer behavioral health and wellness workshops in five locations and incentivize attendance by distributing coupons for fresh produce to participants.www.loyola.edu
