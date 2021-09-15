CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World’s best architects and designers asked to renew Barbican Centre

By Tatiana Rokou
 5 days ago

Τhe City of London Corporation has launched its search for a design team to develop and deliver plans for a major renewal of the Barbican Centre. The Barbican Renewal project, first announced in February, puts culture front-and-centre of the City’s recovery from the pandemic. The Barbican is one of London’s most ambitious and unique architectural achievements; it is a global icon of brutalist architecture, renowned for its scale of ambition and consistency of design. The Barbican includes a range of meetings and event spaces capable of hosting high profile, corporate and association events for delegates from around the world.

