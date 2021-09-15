Hitit honored as the leading travel IT company in Turkey
ISTANBUL – Hitit has been awarded "The Lead Travel IT Company in Turkey" by BThaber. According to the ICT 500 Research conducted by BThaber, one of the most significant IT publications in Turkey, Hitit has maintained its leadership position in the airline and travel software technology sector in Turkey. The ICT 500 Research reveals the vital role Hitit plays in sectoral technology and service through its hosting, management, cloud, installation, maintenance, and support services.www.traveldailynews.com
