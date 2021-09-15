Hitit honored as the leading travel IT company in Turkey

As of October 1, Chile will begin to welcome non-resident foreigners back into the country who are in compliance with the various health requirements, which include a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, mobility pass and more. Chile is ready to welcome travelers from around the world beginning on October 1st after over a year and a half with closed borders and restrictions. The modification of the country’s Protected Borders Plan will allow entry to all fully vaccinated non-resident foreigners who meet the requirements. Visitors will be able to enter through dedicated airports in Santiago, Iquique or Antogagasta. To enter Chile, all travelers will have to complete a series of mandatory requirements, which include:

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO