CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Testimony By Chair Gensler Before the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs

By Gary Gensler, U.S. Securities, Exchange Commission, on
Harvard Health
 5 days ago

Good morning, Chairman Brown, Ranking Member Toomey, and members of the Committee. I’m honored to appear before you today for the first time as Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. I’d like to thank you for your support in my confirmation this spring. As is customary, I will note that my views are my own, and I am not speaking on behalf of my fellow Commissioners or the staff.

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Chairman Gensler Grilled by Republicans on Senate Banking Committee, Ranking Member Toomey Supports Regulatory Clarity for Crypto

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler marched up to Capitol Hill yesterday to testify in front of the Senate Banking Committee in a hearing entitled “Oversight of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission”. Gensler outlined his ambitions at the SEC in his prepared remarks. While Gensler received relatively light questions from Democrat...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bondbuyer.com

Gensler testimony has muni market on alert

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has directed his staff to consider ways to bring efficiency and transparency to fixed income markets, though his priorities appear to differ from the approach of his predecessor and seem unrelated to the recommendations from 2012. “I’ve asked staff for recommendations on how we can bring...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Gary Gensler sharpens criticism of cryptocurrency in Senate hearing

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler called for an aggressive approach to policing cryptocurrency as the industry’s surging growth has rattled the financial world and sparked a debate over how hands-on Washington regulators should be in shaping its future. Gensler, testifying Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee, argued the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#The United States Senate#Senate Committee#Urban Affairs#Commissioners#Sec#Americans#Covid#The Federal Reserve
u.today

SEC Chair Gensler Claims Stablecoins “May Well Be Securities”

During an ongoing hearing being held by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that stablecoins "may well be" securities in response to a question posed by Sen. Pat Toomey. The SEC boss says that there is only "a small...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lawmakers to Grill SEC Chair Gensler on Crypto During Senate Hearing

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler will appear before lawmakers Tuesday to discuss the agency’s plan to regulate crypto. Ahead of the hearing, Gensler said swaths of the crypto market are operating outside of the SEC's frameworks that shield investors from illicit activity. "We just don't have enough investor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

This Is an Actual United States Senator Questioning the Actual Secretary of State

The Further Adventures of Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, on Capitol Hill. On Tuesday, the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee got its chance to question Secretary Blinken, and Republican Senator James Risch took the opportunity to force Blinken to sprain a muscle trying to keep a straight face. This is a United States Senator questioning the Secretary of State as to whether or not the President of the United States is being operated by remote control, and I am not lying about any of this. Gaze in awe.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
yieldpro.com

Nation’s apartment industry testifies before the House Committee on financial services

On behalf of the nation’s rental housing industry, the National Apartment Association (NAA) and National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), David Schwartz, Chairman and CEO of Waterton and Chair of NMHC testified before the House Committee on Financial Services at a hearing entitled Protecting Renters During the Pandemic: Reviewing Reforms to Expedite Emergency Rental Assistance on the urgent reforms needed to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Governor of State Leading Nation in Covid Death Rate Can’t Name a Thing He’d Do Differently

One out of 320 Mississippi residents has died from Covid-19, making it the state with the highest rate of Covid deaths in the nation. But Governor Tate Reeves, who opposes President Biden’s vaccine mandates, says he wouldn’t do anything differently. In an interview on State of the Union, host Jake Tapper confronted Reeves, who earlier described Biden mandating vaccines for workers in companies with more than 100 employees as “tyrannical” and in this interview called them “an attack by the president” and an attempt to “change the political narrative away from Afghanistan.” Reeves has also refused to mandate masks in public schools in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Former FDA commissioner questions whether researchers should continue to publish sequences of novel viruses

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' Margaret Brennan during an interview that aired Sunday that he doesn't expect that the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will become clear anytime soon, barring a discovery of an intermediary animal host or a whistleblower inside China coming forward with knowledge that the virus initially spread following a lab leak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Why the US risks running out of cash within weeks

The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A $100 million loan to Donald Trump’s flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan has been placed on a “watch list” by Wells Fargo Bank because of troubling “lower than average occupancy” in the building. Occupancy has dropped from 85.9% at the end of last year to 78.9% currently, according to Wells...
U.S. POLITICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Exclusive details of the contract with Pfizer: how much the government paid for each dose and what was the millionaire advance for the first shipment

On July 27, almost a year after the start of formal conversations with the laboratory Pfizer, the Government announced a “binding” agreement with this company for the purchase of their vaccines against the coronavirus. It ended in this way to a long negotiation that was unlocked after the Casa Rosada modified by decree the Vaccine Law and eliminate, among other issues, the word “negligence” of that norm, a concept that for the directors of the international firm opened the doors to a wave of demands.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Yellen urges Congress to raise debt limit to avoid financial crisis

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pleaded Sunday for Congress to raise the debt ceiling in order to avoid a "historic financial crisis." In an editorial published in the Wall Street Journal, Yellen points out that the United States has always raised the debt ceiling before exceeding its limit. "The US has never defaulted. Not once." "Doing so would likely precipitate a historic financial crisis," Yellen wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy