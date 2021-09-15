Testimony By Chair Gensler Before the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs
Good morning, Chairman Brown, Ranking Member Toomey, and members of the Committee. I’m honored to appear before you today for the first time as Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. I’d like to thank you for your support in my confirmation this spring. As is customary, I will note that my views are my own, and I am not speaking on behalf of my fellow Commissioners or the staff.corpgov.law.harvard.edu
