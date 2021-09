Moog’s Model 15 App, the first Moog modular synthesizer and synthesis educational tool created exclusively for iOS, continues to evolve. The new VST wrapper plugin, available as a free download, allows users to integrate Model 15 and all of its features into DAWs like Ableton for expanded sound design potential and new opportunities for creative expression. Learn how to use the Model 15 App with Ableton and how to automate its parameters inside Ableton Live in two new Moog Demo Library videos.

