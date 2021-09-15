Winners announced for the machine vs stellar and instrument noise data challenge

Figure 1. (a) WISE false color image of Pa 30 where blue and green stand for 11 μm emission, and red for 22 μm. Here, the levels of the 22 μm component have been adjusted to enhance the ring-like feature. (b) In this false color image, where green stands for WISE 11 μm (as in the left panel) and red for WISE 22 μm (adjusted to show extended emission), the emission from the central star is highlighted in blue from the GALEX near-UV data, while the XMM-Newton contours (10 levels, linear scale) show that the majority of the X-ray emission originates from the core of the nebula. A background point source is seen westward of the CS in the XMM-Newton contour map. (c) The 2.1 m KPNO [O iii] image, which we have stacked and rebinned from individual frames to enhance the low surface brightness, diffuse shell. The green cross in the center of the image marks the location of the CS. Panels (a)–(c) are reproduced at the same angular scale and orientation. At the Gaia distance of Pa 30 of 2.30 ± 0.14 kpc, an angular scale of 45'' translates to about 100,000 au.

