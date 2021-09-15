CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvard, MA

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

By Angel Tengulov (University of Kansas), on
Harvard Health
 5 days ago

Angel Tengulov is an assistant professor of finance at the University of Kansas School of Business. This post is based on a recent paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Financial Economics, by Mr. Tengulov; Franklin Allen, professor of finance and economics at Imperial College Business School; Eric Nowak, professor of financial management and accounting at Università della Svizzera italiana (USI) and Swiss Finance Institute (SFI); and independent researcher Marlene Haas PhD.

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Harvard Health

Board Practices Quarterly: The Outspoken Corporation

Natalie Cooper is Senior Manager and Robert Lamm is an independent senior advisor, both at the Center for Board Effectiveness, Deloitte LLP; and Randi Val Morrison is Vice President, Reporting & Member Support at the Society for Corporate Governance. This post is based on a Deloitte/Society for Corporate Governance memorandum by Ms. Cooper, Mr. Lamm, Ms. Morrison, Debbie McCormack, Carey Oven, and Darla C. Stuckey.
BUSINESS
Grist

Harvard divests

It’s Friday, September 17, and Harvard students finally triumphed over Big Oil. Harvard University is pulling its whopping $42 billion endowment, the largest of any university in the world, out of the fossil fuel industry. Following a decade-long battle spearheaded by student activists — which included protests, petitions, and most...
COLLEGES
Poets and Quants

Fake Data Scandal Ensnares 2 Harvard Business School Professors

The Harvard Crimson reports: “A highly-regarded behavioral economics paper on preventing fraud in self-reports, co-authored by two Harvard Business School professors, has been submitted for retraction following allegations that the data itself is fraudulent and fabricated. “The paper, co-authored by Business School professors Max H. Bazerman and Francesca Gino, was...
COLLEGES
Harvard Health

Market Efficiency and Limits to Arbitrage: Evidence from the Volkswagen Short Squeeze

On October 26, 2008, Porsche announced a largely unexpected takeover plan for Volkswagen (VW). The resulting short squeeze in VW’s stock briefly made it the most valuable listed company in the world. In our paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Financial Economics, we argue that this was a manipulation designed to save Porsche from insolvency and the German laws against this kind of abuse were not effectively enforced. Using hand-collected data, our paper provides the first rigorous study of the Porsche-VW squeeze and shows that it significantly impeded market efficiency. Preventing this kind of manipulation in the European Union is important because without efficient securities markets, the EU’s major project of the Capital Markets Union cannot be successful.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Education
Harvard, MA
Business
Harvard, MA
Education
American Progress

Integrating Antitrust Laws Into Environmental, Social, and Governance Disclosures

There is growing consensus in the United States that corporations need to disclose more about their activities and outcomes to include important environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data. The move to require this information is based on a desire to improve the operation of capital markets. Capital markets function effectively—providing accurate market signals about corporate performance and allocating finance efficiently—when participants are well informed about how corporations are currently performing and how they are positioned to respond to changes on the horizon. As conditions in the economy have changed, the set of information needed by capital markets has expanded beyond the calculation of immediate profit and loss. Climate change, which is altering the physical environment and producing a widening range of governmental responses, requires capital market participants to take into account possibly sharp changes in business conditions.1 Increased focus on social equity and economic inequality means that demographic, occupational, and compensation data on a firm’s employees take on new importance for consumer behavior and business operation and success.2.
ENVIRONMENT
WebProNews

Harvard Business School: ‘Current Hiring System Is Broken’

Harvard Business School has released a new report highlighting just how “broken” the current hiring system is. Virtually everyone has had the experience of applying for a job, seemingly the perfect candidate, only to be excluded from consideration with no good explanation. According to Harvard Business School, that scenario is more reality than suspicion.
COLLEGES
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin Allen
Telegraph

Why the US risks running out of cash within weeks

The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
POTUS
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Se#Usi#Swiss Finance Institute#Sfi#Vw#German#The European Union#Eu#The Capital Markets Union
foxbaltimore.com

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the last big stimulus bill into law back in March. That law provided direct payments to most people ($1,400) as well as a slew of other tax changes that put money into peoples' pockets. It also temporarily expanded the federal Child Tax Credit. Now, there's more money coming to a specific set of workers uniquely affected by COVID-19. The money will go to farmworkers and meat packers. There's $700 million set aside for those workers. Some of the money - at least $20 million - will go to grocery store workers.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Country
Germany

Comments / 0

Community Policy