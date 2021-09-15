CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navasota, TX

TANYA BROOKE ROESE

Navasota Examiner
 5 days ago

Tanya Brooke Roese, 32, of Navasota, passed away Friday, September 10, at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A celebration of her life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16, at Faith Outreach Christian Center with Pastor Henry Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

www.navasotaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan, TX
Obituaries
City
Navasota, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
College Station, TX
City
Bryan, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Cemetery#Pastor#Chi St Joseph Hospital#Nobles Funeral Chapel#Ivena

Comments / 0

Community Policy