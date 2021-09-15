Tanya Brooke Roese, 32, of Navasota, passed away Friday, September 10, at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A celebration of her life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16, at Faith Outreach Christian Center with Pastor Henry Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.