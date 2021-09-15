CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

SANTIAGO “MR. JIM” CORDOVA, JR.

Navasota Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSantiago Cordova Jr., 72, was born on November 4, 1948, in Temple, Texas to Santiago and Eleuteria Cordova. He passed away in College Station, Texas on September 6, 2021. Santiago graduated in 1968 from Belton High School. Shortly after he attended Temple Jr. College, then entered the Navy service. Mr. Jim loved to watch boxing and football games on Sundays. He never met a stranger, loved telling jokes, and could cut a rug. He was much of an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.

