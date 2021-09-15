They don’t call it Nastysota anymore!

Some of Navasota’s newest residents might be surprised to learn that in the not too distant past, this quaint charming town was known to many as “Nastysota.” The scuttlebutt is that some old timers wore that tacky moniker as a badge of honor, but I can assure you that when spoken by outsiders, it was NOT used as a term of endearment. Well, no one calls it Nastysota anymore and we have retiring City Manager Brad Stafford to thank for that!