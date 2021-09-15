CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navasota, TX

They don’t call it Nastysota anymore!

By Connie’s Corner by Connie Clements
Navasota Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of Navasota’s newest residents might be surprised to learn that in the not too distant past, this quaint charming town was known to many as “Nastysota.” The scuttlebutt is that some old timers wore that tacky moniker as a badge of honor, but I can assure you that when spoken by outsiders, it was NOT used as a term of endearment. Well, no one calls it Nastysota anymore and we have retiring City Manager Brad Stafford to thank for that!

www.navasotaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Navasota, TX
Grimes County, TX
Government
City
Brenham, TX
County
Grimes County, TX
Navasota, TX
Government
City
Bedias, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Hodges

Comments / 0

Community Policy