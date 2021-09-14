Boys Varsity Soccer beats Zionsville 3 – 2

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 3A #2 Noblesville Millers faced off against conference foe 3A #12 Zionsville Eagles Tuesday night. The game was played at Zionsville Youth Soccer Association. The Millers got on the board first with a combination play that started with Palmer Ault. He took the ball to the top of the box and slotted a pass to Sammy Holland. Holland sent a cross in front of the Zionsville net to Cole Bramblett, who rifled it in past the keeper. The Millers got on the board again in the 32nd minute when Brayden Doll played a short corner kick to Noah Bernot. Bernot passed it back to Doll, who sent it into the box where it was headed in by Holland. After going up 2-0, the Millers let up their first goal of the night on a Zionsville counterattack off of a deflected shot. Minutes later, Kyle Goad was taken down in the box. He drilled his penalty kick past the Zionsville keeper to make it 3-1 heading into halftime.

