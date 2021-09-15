CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Bruce Blank

By wendy
knuj.net
 4 days ago

72year old, Bruce Blank of New Ulm died Saturday, September 11 th, at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. this Saturday at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. The New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors following the service at the South Chapel. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes – SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Zion Cemetery in rural Nicollet.

knuj.net

