STATEMENT: WRI to Companies: Deliver on Your Climate Promises by Supporting Reconciliation Bill

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (September 15, 2021)—Today, the CEOs of 12 environment and sustainability groups released a public letter that calls on businesses to support the ambitious reconciliation bill that is currently being considered by the U.S. Congress. If enacted, the package can grow the economy, create millions of good-paying jobs and improve equity across society while putting the United States on track to meet our emission reduction targets.

