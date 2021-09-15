STATEMENT: WRI to Companies: Deliver on Your Climate Promises by Supporting Reconciliation Bill

Both the dangers of climate change and our narrowly closing window for action have never been clearer. The heat waves, wildfires and hurricanes that are wreaking havoc across the country and around the world show that no one will be spared. The steep and rising costs are everywhere: The effects of climate change already cost the United States $99 billion each year, by one recent estimate, yet they’re not integrated into economic decisions.

