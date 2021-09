Tropical Storm turned to Hurricane Nicholas has officially made landfall on Monday (September 13th) in Texas. The storm is already making a major impact. According to DailyMail, Hurricane Nicholas has so far dumped 14 inches of rain at Galveston Beach. The storm already has a 4ft storm surge along the Gulf Coast. More than 500,000 people on the Gulf Coast are currently without power. But now it is reported that a total of 20 inches of rain is now being expected on the Gulf Coast. However, Weather officials are now expecting six to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain that will be along the middle and upper Texas coast.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO