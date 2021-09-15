Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!
The City of Lauderdale Lakes celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15th through October 15th to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic American champions who have inspired others to achieve success. The 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month theme is “Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope.” This theme reflects on all the contributions Hispanics have made in the past and will continue to make in the future.lauderdalelakes.org
