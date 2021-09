The Kansas City Chiefs have been pretty dang good with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, boasting a special brand of dominance in the AFC West division. Kansas City dropped a game to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, with their record for the 2021 NFL season falling to 1-1. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders both won their matchups to advance to 2-0, which means that the Chiefs don’t currently hold a piece of the lead in the AFC West division. It’s still very early in the season, so there is no reason to sound the alarm, but losing this week revealed a pretty crazy streak that the team had going on.

