Observatory in Chile captures highest-resolution measurements of asteroid surface temperatures

National Science Foundation (press release)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsteroid could be a remnant of an ill-fated protoplanet. Researchers at the California Institute of Technology participating in a program supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation examined millimeter-wavelength light emissions from the asteroid Psyche to learn more about its origin and surface. The findings, published in The Planetary Science Journal, offer new insights into surface properties of the asteroid and its mysterious origins. Some researchers speculate the asteroid could be a remnant of an ill-fated protoplanet.

nsf.gov

