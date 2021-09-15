Lady Blackbird - Black Acid Soul (BMG)

The smoke, the glitter, the creeping misery, the fierce joy – it all comes together on Black Acid Soul, the debut LP from Lady Blackbird. Formerly trading under the name Marley Munroe, the L.A.-based singer took a circuitous route through the music industry, from the Nashville Christian music industry to the New York jazz scene to international electronica. All of her experience channels itself into this wise, weary and wonderful set of songs.