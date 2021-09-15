Town Hall meeting in Freeport presents utility rate and capacity fee study

The city of Freeport presented its utility rate and capacity fee study Sept. 9, 2021, at the city hall. Most chairs were filled by the public interested in this topic. The rates are set to go up and there would be another meeting about it on Sept. 14, at 8 a.m. Fees vary for residential or commercial structures, whether inside or outside of city limits, or the west end of Hwy. 20, i.e. North Bay, and amount of usage. The new rates would be implemented gradually in 3 segments over 3 years. The rate increase could begin as soon as Oct. 1, 2021, should the council vote to do so. They could possibly postpone it.