Class of 2022 rankings update: 247Sports analysts discuss the moves
Now that the Top 150 for the class of 2022 has been updated, the 247Sports team of basketball analysts discusses the moves . Who has the best chance to push Shaedon Sharpe and Dereck Livel II for the top spot? Whose big climb in the rankings was most justified? Who does each member feel is ranked too low and could see their stock rise as a senior? National analysts Eric Bossi, Travis Branham, Brandon Jenkins, and Dushawn London discuss in a roundtable discussion.247sports.com
