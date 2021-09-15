Meredith Ray

“I’m a big believer in going to a region you like and getting lost on purpose,” Rachael Ray said from her home in Tuscany, Italy. “My mom used to do that with me when I was a kid. We’d drive to Vermont and we’d go left instead of right or down a different street or into a different place. You don’t have to go far, but I completely love the idea of getting lost a little bit. I’m an off-the-beaten-path kind of person and I like places that have reinvented themselves.” Currently in her 16th season of the syndicated “Rachael Ray Show,” she also is the author of the upcoming cookbook, “This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food from the Home Front,” which will be out on October 26. Ray, who also has a home in New York, shares her travels with fans on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RachaelRay), Twitter (https://twitter.com/rachaelray) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@rachaelray?).

