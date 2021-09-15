CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Plains, NY

Scores galore at The Stissing Center

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
tricornernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic lovers filed into The Stissing Center (TSC) in Pine Plains for an unforgettable night, as The New York Theatre Organ Society collaborated with TSC to offer “Bach to Queen & Everything Between” on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5. Originally scheduled for Aug. 22, the show was postponed due to heavy rain that day. The audience didn’t seem to mind as it was treated to a performance by Nathan Avakian on the organ along with musicians Carl Hackert and James Fitzwilliam, vocalist Claire Avakian, trumpeter Eric M. Berlin and flutist Nancy Vanderlee. From Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D” to Charles Williams’ “Theme from ‘The Apartment’” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the show offered something for everyone, no matter their musical tastes.

tricornernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Pine Plains, NY
City
Berlin, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Copland
Person
Bach
Person
Johann Sebastian Bach

Comments / 0

Community Policy