Scores galore at The Stissing Center

Music lovers filed into The Stissing Center (TSC) in Pine Plains for an unforgettable night, as The New York Theatre Organ Society collaborated with TSC to offer “Bach to Queen & Everything Between” on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5. Originally scheduled for Aug. 22, the show was postponed due to heavy rain that day. The audience didn’t seem to mind as it was treated to a performance by Nathan Avakian on the organ along with musicians Carl Hackert and James Fitzwilliam, vocalist Claire Avakian, trumpeter Eric M. Berlin and flutist Nancy Vanderlee. From Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D” to Charles Williams’ “Theme from ‘The Apartment’” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the show offered something for everyone, no matter their musical tastes.