Pine Plains Platter to shut down for good

PINE PLAINS — For many local residents as well as visitors to Pine Plains, the thought of driving into town one day and seeing the Pine Plains Platter permanently closed seems unimaginable, given how the cafe has flourished these last few years as a hub for the community, not to mention a place to get some great home cooking. Yet to the disappointment of practically everyone — The Platter’s owners/landlords, its manager and staff and its clientele, that thought will soon become a reality as the business is going to shutdown for good come Sunday, Sept. 26.