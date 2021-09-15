Park Hyatt Toronto Officially Reopens Its Doors

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Regency Cairo West. The 250-room hotel marks Hyatt's return to Cairo and strengthens its growing brand footprint in North Africa. As part of the Hyatt Regency brand, the hotel is designed with productivity in mind to deliver seamless experiences and an energizing hub for both business and leisure travelers alike. announced today the opening of Hyatt Regency Cairo West. The 250-room hotel marks Hyatt's return to Cairo and strengthens its growing brand footprint in North Africa. As part of the Hyatt Regency brand, the hotel is designed with productivity in mind to deliver seamless experiences and an energizing hub for both business and leisure travelers alike.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO