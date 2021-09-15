CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hyatt Toronto Officially Reopens Its Doors

Cover picture for the articleHyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Oxford Properties announced the opening of the restored Park Hyatt Toronto hotel. The re-imagined Park Hyatt Toronto hotel combines luxury, sophistication, and glamour with a distinctive nod to Canadian heritage, art deco, and literature. The hotel collaborated with world-renowned designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge, who drew inspiration from Canada's striking seasons and natural landscapes to bring this experience to life. The luxurious property offers an elevated home-away-from-home experience with purpose and style through modern materials and soothing color schemes.

