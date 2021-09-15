CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UKHospitality Comments on UK Government's Covid Winter Plan

hotelnewsresource.com
 5 days ago

Commenting on the Government’s plan to tackle Covid this winter, Kate Nicholls UKHospitality Chief Executive said:. “It’s critical for the recovery of the hospitality sector and the wider economy that businesses are allowed to continue to operate in viable conditions throughout this winter. Hospitality venues are still in a fragile state with significant debts, making their first steps on the road to recovery and rebuilding broken balance sheets, any setbacks over the coming months will result in more businesses closures. The announcement from the Secretary of State, the continued focus on vaccination roll out and boosters, is much welcome, as their success has been critical to protecting our healthcare system while allowing for the reopening of the economy and businesses to trade without restrictions.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

National Insurance rise could hit investment, business body warns

Manufacturers are reporting an increase in business growth but warn the planned rise in National Insurance threatens to “choke off” investment and recruitment.Domestic and export orders have increased in recent months with increased optimism for the year ahead, according to manufacturers’ organisation Make UK.Manufacturing growth is now forecast to be 7.1% this year following a 10% decline in output in 2020.The manufacturers’ organisation said the sector is now set to recover almost all that loss in 2021, with growth based on a surge in both domestic and overseas orders which is now translating into strong hiring intentions.The recent increase in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Closure of government’s Covid taskforce leads to ‘brain drain’ ahead of feared winter surge

The government’s Covid taskforce, which drives crucial decisions on lockdowns, PPE, and emergency planning is facing a ‘brain drain’ just as the country gears up for a potentially brutal winter, The Independent can reveal.The department is to be disbanded in the spring – despite ongoing concerns about Covid – prompting a flood of talent to start heading for the door.At least two senior decision-makers are among those expected to depart imminently, leaving the team ‘hollowed out’ from within, Whitehall sources have warned. Those who have planned their exit “are some of the best talent we have”, one source said. “They...
WORLD
The Independent

Travel test rules relaxed for double-vaccinated travellers

Testing requirements will be relaxed for fully vaccinated travellers, under the government’s shake-up of rules for international travel.Holidaymakers who have been double-jabbed will no longer need to take a pre-departure test when travelling to England, under the new measures, which take effect from Monday 4 October at 4am.Fully vaccinated travellers from a host of new countries including Japan and Singapore will be treated like returning fully vaccinated UK travellers, following a pilot scheme with the US and Europe.And from the end of next month, such passengers - and those with an approved vaccine from a select group of...
WORLD
HRmagazine.co.uk

HR needs to prepare for winter COVID plan

Announcing the plans, prime minister Boris Johnson warned that COVID-19 remained a very real threat and detailed two plans for dealing with it this winter. Under Plan A, the vaccination programme will continue with the rollout of a booster programme and testing, tracing and isolating will also carry on in line with current guidelines.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#State
The Conversation UK

COVID winter plan: UK blueprint doesn’t go far enough – here’s a health expert’s alternative

UK prime minister Boris Johnson recently announced a fuzzy blueprint for his “winter plan”, in which further lockdowns and compulsory mask-wearing were not being introduced but could not be ruled out. As an interdisciplinary researcher specialising in complex systems and health policy, it looks to me like the UK is on course for yet another yo-yo winter in which too few precautions are introduced too late, only after the exponential increase in cases and deaths become too dramatic to brush aside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotelnewsresource.com

Webcast - UK Hotels Forecast 2021-2022: An Emerging Recovery

After the most volatile trading period since benchmarking began, the PwC Hotels Forecast 2021-2022 reveals the green shoots of recovery as demand returns. During this 1 hour virtual live webcast, the report authors and key expert guests will delve into what the occupancy, average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) forecast means for hotels and investors and discuss the key findings during this still challenging period.
ECONOMY
mymixfm.com

Analysis – Hospital strain to test UK’s vaccine-based winter COVID plan

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to get through winter without any more coronavirus lockdowns, but doctors and scientists warn that relying largely on vaccines without other measures could put unsustainable pressure on hospitals. Britain has recorded one of the highest COVID death tolls in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Travel Weekly

Hopes rise for changes to travel rules as government unveils winter plan

Industry leaders remain cautious about how far the government will go in a review due by October 1 despite reports that both the traffic light system and PCR tests could be scrapped. A relaxation of restrictions on travel appears likely, with the government announcing its Covid autumn and winter plan...
WORLD
hotelnewsresource.com

WTTC - U.S. Economy Faces Daily Loss of Nearly $198 Million Due to Travel Restrictions

Economy could be losing up to $40m every day just from the loss of UK visitors. Latest research conducted by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) on inbound international travel spend has found that the United States economy faces a daily potential loss of nearly $198 million should current border restrictions remain.
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Business greets Johnson’s winter Covid plan with dismay

Businesses have warned that Boris Johnson’s winter Covid plan will create even more damaging uncertainty after being told that staff could once again be told to work from home if possible. Bosses fear that a burgeoning effort to get staff back to their desks risks being derailed by the Covid...
WORLD
The Independent

Purpose and clarity underpin the government’s winter Covid strategy

A good day, for a change, for the government’s response to the pandemic, as we look forward, if that’s the right expression, to the autumn and winter. With the notable exception of the vaccine rollout, rarely has the official response been characterised by a sober consistency of purpose and clarity in communication. Panic interspersed with senseless boosterism has been been the usual approach. It has helped the UK to one of the worst death rates in the advanced world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Covid winter plan: what it could mean for you

From vaccine passports to travel and from face masks to isolating - here's how the Covid rules will change as we enter autumn. The Government has a Plan A - which will be used if the pandemic continues not to threaten the capacity of the NHS. But there will also be a Plan B, to be held in reserve in case the pandemic resurges.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Factbox – UK government outlines COVID plan for winter months

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Tuesday outlined how its plans to tackle COVID-19 during the colder months when it expects other respiratory diseases like flu to put extra pressure on the health service. Health minister Sajid Javid said there were five points to the plan, plus a “Plan B” which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

What would trigger Boris Johnson’s ‘Plan B,’ according to Covid’s Winter Plan?

What would trigger Boris Johnson’s ‘Plan B,’ according to Covid’s Winter Plan?. With winter approaching, it’s possible that some covid-19 limits will be implemented once more. According to the Mirror, masks may once again become necessary under the government’s new winter strategy, which also involves working from home and vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

UK ‘faces rough winter’ with Covid set to be joined by seasonal viruses

Ministers are due to announce details of the Covid-19 booster campaign for the over-50s. The UK faces a “rough winter” due to the combination of coronavirus, flu and other respiratory conditions that will make a comeback, a leading expert has said. Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

UK set for COVID booster programme as PM Johnson sets out winter plan

LONDON (Reuters) -British officials on Tuesday recommended COVID-19 vaccine booster shots be given to all vulnerable people and those aged over 50, ahead of an announcement by the government on its strategy for taming infections this winter. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s recommendation of a third dose, to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy