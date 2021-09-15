Makeover Project

GRAPELAND – As the 76th annual Peanut Festival draws near, renovations on Lorena Schultz Auditorium are in full swing. The auditorium, namesake of beloved former Grapeland English, Theater and Speech teacher, Mrs. J.C. Schultz, has been the site of many big moments in Grapeland’s history. One-act play performances, talent shows, concerts, and Christmas pageants have entertained thousands. Generations of Peanut Queen contestants have graced the stage in hopes of winning the crown that currently only 75 young ladies have ever held. In 1984, a would-be aspiring newspaper reporter named Jason Jones donned the cap and gown and received his diploma on the auditorium stage. So did a few of his co-workers in and around the same era, but this was special; Jason Jones had to make a speech. It’s a wonder he even showed up.

