Utah State

Utah Players Holding Themselves Accountable For Loss To BYU

By Adam Mikulich
kjzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 14, 2021 — (KUTV) - The No. 21 University of Utah Football program fell to the BYU Cougars 26-17 in Provo on Saturday night, ending a nine-game winning streak for the Utes in the series. The Utah offense struggled in the game with turnovers and three-and-outs plaguing the team early on, allowing BYU to hold the momentum for the majority of the evening. The Utes (1-1) now turn their attention to a trip to San Diego State. After practice on Monday Utah players sounded like they’ve already taken that first step!

