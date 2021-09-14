Utah Players Holding Themselves Accountable For Loss To BYU
September 14, 2021 — (KUTV) - The No. 21 University of Utah Football program fell to the BYU Cougars 26-17 in Provo on Saturday night, ending a nine-game winning streak for the Utes in the series. The Utah offense struggled in the game with turnovers and three-and-outs plaguing the team early on, allowing BYU to hold the momentum for the majority of the evening. The Utes (1-1) now turn their attention to a trip to San Diego State. After practice on Monday Utah players sounded like they’ve already taken that first step!kjzz.com
Comments / 0