8 Locations Besides North Dakota You Can Find “Bismarck”

Have you ever wondered where the other places called "Bismarck" are located in the United States?. With nearly 20,000 incorporated cities, towns, and villages in the United States, there is a chance that most of us live in a place that shares a name with another city, town, or village. Have you ever wondered how many other places with which we share the name "Bismarck"? A simple Google search will bring you to a Wikipedia list of nine locations in the United States with the name.