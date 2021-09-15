Cornell Center For Hospitality Research: Finding the Balance Between Driving Revenue & Managing Costs
In July, the School of Hotel Administration’s Center for Hospitality Research (CHR) hosted a virtual roundtable called Finding the Balance Between Driving Revenue & Managing Costs. A group of twenty-three academics and experts from various sectors of the hospitality industry attended the two-hour event. Through moderated discussion, they challenged the industry’s long standing practice of managing top line room revenues, proposed a shift to managing cash flow, and aimed to uncover opportunities for turning talk into action, with their ultimate goal being industry wide implementation of profit management and profit benchmarking.www.hotelnewsresource.com
