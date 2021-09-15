CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Domestic Bookings Bounce Back in Time for Golden Week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForwardKeys’ and Dragon Trail International’s recent findings reveal that the Chinese travel market is not only super resilient but desperate for revenge travel, even if it is only within China!. Dragon Trail International’s fourth Chinese Traveller Sentiment Survey found that more Chinese are resuming pre-pandemic travel behaviours, despite the persistent...

The Independent

What are the new Covid travel rules?

The UK’s Covid travel rules will be simplified from October, with the traffic light system and mandatory PCR tests scrapped for many.From 4 October, instead of green, amber and red lists of countries with differing rules on quarantine and testing for each, there will only be a single list of places which require hotel quarantine on return to England.Every other country not on this revised red list will have much simpler border controls, with fully vaccinated travellers returning from the rest of the world no longer having to take a pre-departure test and able to take a cheaper lateral flow...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

The Role of Travel Announcements on Travel Recovery

When examining the latest Air Ticketing Data for industry partner CAPA, a clear observation is that travel recovery is performing at a different pace from country to country – even if you are in the same region!. “Withstanding where you are in the world, you are a winning destination showing...
TRAVEL
Light Reading

China's 5G is a domestic affair

Statistically speaking, China rules 5G: It has 70% of the basestations, 80% of the subscribers and holds the most 5G-related patents. Operators have deployed 993,000 basestations, covering all 300 prefecture-level cities and a third of all rural townships, according to Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) figures. Some 460 handsets have been licensed for network access, 392 million customers have signed up for 5G service and more than 150 million 5G phones shipped in the first seven months of the year.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

What time is the travel announcement expected today?

The government is today expected to announce significant changes to the present UK travel rules.There is no clarity on the exact timing of the announcement by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, but it is likely to happen sometime today. With the health secretary and Prime Minister both hinting at larger changes to the UK’s travel system in the past week, it is thought that this will not be a traditional “traffic light” update as we know it.Sajid Javid announced on Tuesday that a new framework for international travel will be published by the government, with more details to be...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel test rules relaxed for double-vaccinated travellers

Testing requirements will be relaxed for fully vaccinated travellers, under the government’s shake-up of rules for international travel.Holidaymakers who have been double-jabbed will no longer need to take a pre-departure test when travelling to England, under the new measures, which take effect from Monday 4 October at 4am.Fully vaccinated travellers from a host of new countries including Japan and Singapore will be treated like returning fully vaccinated UK travellers, following a pilot scheme with the US and Europe.And from the end of next month, such passengers - and those with an approved vaccine from a select group of...
WORLD
hotelnewsresource.com

WTTC - U.S. Economy Faces Daily Loss of Nearly $198 Million Due to Travel Restrictions

Economy could be losing up to $40m every day just from the loss of UK visitors. Latest research conducted by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) on inbound international travel spend has found that the United States economy faces a daily potential loss of nearly $198 million should current border restrictions remain.
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

For August Dubai's Hotel Performance Was Up from July

Dubai’s hotel performance was up from the prior month, according to preliminary August 2021 data from STR. Each of the three key performance metrics will come in lower than the pre-pandemic comparables from August 2019: occupancy (67.9%), ADR (AED380.68) and RevPAR (AED258.52). However, Dubai has been one of the top performing global markets ahead of Expo 2020.
REAL ESTATE
hotelnewsresource.com

ForwardKeys - How to Forecast Travel During and After COVID-19?

In general terms, forecasts are predictions based on past and present data and most commonly by an analysis of trends. In the current travel landscape, tourism professionals recognise that the situation can change from one day to another as governments change who can travel in and out of a country. This results in the issue of being unable to forecast because, with no historical trends, no forecasting model can truly make accurate predictions. So, how can you get a sense of the future if none of the traditional travel forecasting models works?
MARKETS
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

As the summer holiday season draws to a close, it looks increasingly unlikely that the UK-US travel corridor will open before winter.On 26 July, the Biden administration announced it will maintain restrictions on a range of countries, including the EU and China, for the foreseeable future, because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.“Given where we are today ... with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a press conference.“Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at...
WORLD
The Independent

Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many young people are still awaiting their first jab. All adults in the UK are now eligible for vaccination, but the eight-week delay between first and second doses means that it is likely to be the end of October before everyone over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated – too late for summer holidays, in other words. A number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

What will replace the traffic light travel system?

The “traffic light” system that governs international travel to the UK could be scrapped in the next month, according to reports. Travel industry figures are also calling for the onerous and expensive testing regime to be eased. The UK is in the odd and counter-intuitive position of having both the highest Covid infection rates of any major European country and also the most draconian restrictions on arrivals from abroad. It means vaccinated British travellers to Germany need neither tests nor quarantine, but German visitors to the UK must take multiple tests.So what could change? These are the key questions...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

Australia August Hotel Occupancy at Lowest Level Since May 2020

Amid increased COVID-19 cases and lockdowns across the country, Australia’s hotel industry reported lower performance levels, according to preliminary August 2021 data from STR. Occupancy: 30.8%. Average daily rate (ADR): AUD163.22. Revenue per available room (RevPAR): AUD50.33. The occupancy level was the lowest in the country since May 2020. Four...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

ABTA Unveils Latest List of Confirmed Speakers for This Year's Hybrid Travel Convention

This year’s theme is Leading the Way – envisaging and inspiring in extraordinary times. ABTA has unveiled the latest line-up of expert speakers for this year’s Travel Convention on Wednesday 13 October, who will be offering valuable insight into how they’ve responded to the challenges posed by the pandemic and sharing their vision for the short- and long-term future of the travel industry.
LIFESTYLE
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
hotelnewsresource.com

Experts Predict How The COVID Delta Variant Will Affect Fall Travel - Huffpost

We officially enter the fall season next week, and many of us have made travel plans, or hope to soon. But what does the variant situation mean for the state of travel?. HuffPost asked experts to break down the trends they’re seeing right now and predictions for how travel will look in the coming months.
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

Indonesia(ns) Are on the Move Again - STR

While vaccination rates grow rapidly, case numbers fall, and hospital beds are more available, Indonesians are once again hitting the road and creating hotel demand around the country. The business community has played a role in increasing the vaccine rate, and while schools remain mostly virtual but on the way to reopening for in-person learning, strict lockdowns have been lifted, government business is back with 50% capacity for meetings, and people are venturing out more and more each week. A vaccine certificate is officially required when using public transport and entering restaurants, malls and even some office buildings, but the risk for a third wave remains. The hope is that vaccinations and testing protocols will prevail on the road ahead.
ASIA
hotelnewsresource.com

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 10 September 2021

Oscars Hotel Group Acquires Brisbane Hotel for AUD50 Million. Australia-based hospitality group, Oscars Hotel Group ("Oscars"), owned by brothers Bill and Mario Gravanis, has announced an AUD50 million acquisition of the Oakwood Hotel and Apartments in Brisbane. The site has been offloaded by Singapore-based Mapletree Investments, which purchased it in 2015 for AUD48 million. Located at 15 Ivory Lane, the property consists of 162 keys across eleven floors, a bistro, a business centre, a gym, and a swimming pool. The property currently occupies a corner site area of 2,966-square-metre. Oscars is expected to perform a major revamp on the property to further leverage on its prime location within the popular riverside precinct. In addition, industry experts predict that the flow of capital towards Queensland would continue to grow, in anticipation of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. This news follows Oscars' AUD20 million acquisitions of the Long Island in Whitsundays in May 2021, of which, the company has planned to redevelop the property into an upscale resort. To date, Oscars owns over 30 hospitality venues across New South Wales and is expected to continue expanding its market presence in Queensland.
INDUSTRY

