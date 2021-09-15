People on the Move
Ben has worked in commercial lending for over 21 years at Republic Bank and US Bank. Previous to working in banking, Ben served in the Army, working as an E4 medic at Walter Reed Medical Center. While serving at Walter Reed Medical Center, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service. We are excited to welcome him to our team at Central Bank. A Louisville native, Ben graduated from Trinity High School and earned a BS in business administration from the Univ. of Louisville.www.bizjournals.com
