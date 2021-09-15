People on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBen has worked in commercial lending for over 21 years at Republic Bank and US Bank. Previous to working in banking, Ben served in the Army, working as an E4 medic at Walter Reed Medical Center. While serving at Walter Reed Medical Center, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service. We are excited to welcome him to our team at Central Bank. A Louisville native, Ben graduated from Trinity High School and earned a BS in business administration from the Univ. of Louisville.

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
This Is The State With The Worst Economy

The health of a state’s economy depends on perspective. For businesses, the primary considerations may be taxes and the extent to which workforces can organize or demand benefits. For workers, the issues tend more toward wages and insurance. For economists, the measures could be unemployment and state gross domestic product (GDP). While it is hard […]
Mike Medeiros

Associate Vice President of Construction at Northland Investment Corporation. Mike has been involved in some of Northland’s most crucial developments and helped bring these projects from concept to reality in the most efficient, productive, and cost-effective ways. In this new role, Mike will lead construction efforts for all of Northland’s development projects and oversee on-site construction teams. He will continue to assist in the design development of new projects and will manage contractor relationships, construction negotiations, and cost estimations.
Databank: Revenue, net income on the rise at Perficient

As the pandemic continues, many organizations have sought the expertise of St. Louis-based Perficient to expedite their digital transformations. Family Business Awards (IN PERSON with masks) Join us as we recognize family-owned companies that have successfully transitioned to the next generation (or several generations) and have made an impact on...
Alabama records 3.1% jobless rate in August

Available jobs in Alabama continue to rise as unemployment steadily declines. The state reported a 3.1% jobless rate in August – down from 3.2% in July and 7.1% a year ago. The number of people unemployed dropped from 156,709 in August 2020 and 71,678 in July to 69,005 in August.
Justworks files for confidential IPO

Software maker Justworks has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The New York-based company, which makes cloud-based payroll and human resources software for small businesses, didn’t disclose the number of shares to be offered...
Accenture partners with Apparo to drive economic mobility in Charlotte

A Better World participated in Apparo and Accenture’s Mission Possible Program in hopes of becoming more effective in their ability to reach West Charlotte children in need of academic and emotional support. That hope has become a reality. When A Better’s World (ABW) applied for the Mission Possible Award, they...
New York Business Journal announces 2021 Women of Influence

The New York Business Journal is proud to announce its Women of Influence honorees for 2021. These 10 executives have made an impact both professionally and in their communities throughout their careers. Over the past 18 months in particular, they've had an impact on their companies and the people around them — both inside and away from their offices — at a time when unprecedented challenges have become part of daily routines.
LendingTree launches sweepstakes to encourage Covid vaccinations among employees

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) has launched a companywide sweepstakes to encourage employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Charlotte-based LendingTree recently launched Stacks for Vax, a sweepstakes for employees who are fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. The firm set aside $100,000 from its operating budget to dole out 58 cash prizes — 50 employees will win $1,000 each, seven employees will win $5,000 each and one employee will win $15,000.
Joe Scarlett: True leaders hold themselves accountable

No matter what kind of organization you work in, ultimate accountability rests with leadership. Business leaders are accountable to stockholders. Educators are accountable to oversight boards. Government officials are accountable to voters. Military officials are accountable to political leaders. Real accountability should reside in the heart and mind of each...
Liquid hydrogen manufacturer GenH2 to create new Titusville HQ, add jobs

The company recently closed on purchase of the site. Join Orlando Business Journal for the CEOs of the Year Awards celebration as we honor Central Florida's 2021 top CEOs of distinction. Network with local and regional business professionals before, during and after the luncheon!. |. |. |. © 2021 American...
