Economy

How Fractional CMO Sheila Kloefkorn is Revolutionizing the Business Marketing Strategies of Tomorrow

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever Sheila Kloefkorn, CEO of KEO Marketing, steps into the role of Fractional CMO for any company, she knows one thing is certain: that nothing is certain. "How companies leverage resources has fundamentally changed, particularly at this point in the pandemic," she said. "The most innovative companies are leveraging new models of work, with teams working remotely, in hybrid situations and more. For these companies, it might be time to think about a new model for your marketing investments."

