CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

18432 N. 55th Lane

oucampus.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - *** AVAILABLE 10/08 ***. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1308 square feet at Autumn Ridge in Glendale. The interior features a great room, master bedroom with walk in closet, ceilings fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, storage room & storage shed, RV Parking and desert landscaping.

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5717 Station Road

Stunning, large, and in excellent condition! Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath rancher in the ideal location, close to all the amenities White Marsh has to offer while offering seclusion in the private almost half acre lot! Walk in to find a large open concept living room and dining room that opens to the large updated kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors in living room/dining. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steels appliances, offers a ton of counter and storage space and leads to the laundry room and exterior entrance from the long driveway which provides plenty of parking. The primary bedroom is a dream! Extra large to accommodate flexibility of use, large walk-in closet with organizers, and plenty of natural light . Large primary bath with Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Two additional bedrooms and an additional full bath are off the hall. Large front and rear yards, detached garage with storage, and unfinished basement complete this amazing home!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3215 W Villa Rita Dr

2-bed SFH 1 car garage N Phoenix - Single story 2-bed, 1-bath SFH in N Phoenix. Just under 1,000 sf home with tile floors throughout. Windows were just replaced with dual-pane low-e windows. Garage door, opener just replaced as well as security door. The exterior of home was just repainted. Inside new blinds, fans, fixtures and hardware. In bath new vanity, counter, faucet, mirror. Dual tone paint in beds and living. Ceiling fans in living and in both beds. Lots of room for storage inside and in garage. Laundry comes with home. Large backyard, block walls on all sides and covered back patio.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

15624 W Magnolia St

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in! Home features new paint, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island, brand new upgraded carpet, double sinks in the master bath with a separate tub and shower, and a covered patio. Fridge is available upon request. Property is located near schools, parks, restaurants, and highway access.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Room#Laundry Room#Az Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
oucampus.org

7009 E Acoma Dr #1150

Furnished Rental - 3 Month Minimum - Highly sought after single level condo. Close to Kierland and the walking distance to the Scottsdale Quarter. This condo features a spacious living room, and a large upgraded kitchen. Tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Large master with King bed, walk in closet and private bathroom. Guest bedroom has King Bed, large closet and entrance to the guest bathroom. This home has a private patio. Just steps to the pools, spa and fitness room. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $2400 MAY TO OCT (NO UTILITIES). $3800 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $2400/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. (Available now until December 30, 2021, Available after June 1, 2022)
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

Shea 2045

Spacious 1 bedroom condo with lots of storage space. Garage and no neighbors below. Great room living area w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, S/S appliances, upgraded fixtures & lighting, and tile flooring. Two walk in closets in the master. Bathroom w/cherry cabinets & tile flooring. 2 resort pools & fitness center, lush landscaping. Located on edge of Scottsdale -P Valley, minutes from dining,shops,golf,nightlife, 101 & 51, PV Mall. Golf course, biking and walking path just minutes from your door.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

1810, 1812, 1814 N. 26th. Pl.

SUPER NICE LOWER REMODELED*1BD1BA*AC*HWFLS/TILES*GATED PARKING*PRIVATE YARD*IN THE HEART OF PHOENIX - PLEASE CALL VERONICA AT 310 995-2545 OR VERONICA@DIGSMGMT.COM FOR AN APPOINTMENT. * Super nice -single story 11 unit building in the heart of Phoenix, AZ. * Beautiful remodeled spacious one bedroom and one bath apartment. * Approximate 650 square...
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

9431 E Jenan Drive

Scottsdale Vista Townhome Modified 3 bed/2 bath double garage $1995 mo - 9431 E Jenan Scottsdale Vista Townhome, 2 or 3 bedroom* 2 bath double garage appliances included remodelled. Completely remodelled and updated Scottsdale Vista Townhome. The original 2nd and 3 bedrooms were combined into a single much larger bedroom...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oucampus.org

6609 E Avalon Dr

Avalon Unit 2 - This two-bedroom and one-bathroom unit is freshly painted with new countertops, vanity, light fixtures, and accessories. It is located in a 4 Plex very close to Old Town Scottsdale and Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. Walk to Osborne and 68th street, get on the Scottsdale trolley, and enjoy tours of downtown Scottsdale nearby. Enjoy a great deal of Shopping, Restaurants, and Entertainment.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

22007 N 36th St

AVIANO 3 Master Bedrooms + Den - 3.5 Bath Aviano - Private Guest Quarters - POOL - R.S.V.P. Realty. 2,856 SqFt - 3 Master Bedrooms + Den, 3.5 Bath - Magnificent Single Level Toll Brother Home in Aviano at Desert Ridge. Home with New Carpet, Site Overlooks Natural Desert Wash. 3th Bedroom is Guest Room w/Private Exterior Entrance and Full Bath - Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Island & Pantry and Generous Cabinet Space, opens to Family Room w/Fireplace. Luxurious Master Bath Retreat w/Corner Tub, Snail-Type Shower & Double Sinks - Two Large Covered Back Patios - Water Feature Pool w/Full Pool Service - Landscaping Service, Outdoor Built-In BBQ 2/Burner - 2 Car Electric Garage - Plus use of Aviano's Community Pool and Gym/Weight Room, etc. No Smoking Inside.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

2412 East Monroe Street

SECTION 8 - Available Studio Apartment near Downtown Phoenix - Great location! Studio unit located less than 2 miles from Downtown Phoenix. Laundry facilities located on the property. Pet Friendly!. SECTION 8 WELCOME – Please have your voucher details ready. This 12-unit complex is fully gated. Located less than ¼...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3120 E Paradise Ln

- Garden View, located in North Phoenix, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment . This wonderful North Phoenix address also allows for quick access to all major freeways. We offer newly renovated 2 bedroom homes; select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Gray Cabinets and Linen Closets. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. Garden View apartment homes fit every lifestyle.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

12181 S 184th Ave

Rare opportunity! Gated high end model home! Private pool! - 650 minimum credit required. This is a very rare chance to lease a former model home that has SOLAR. This home is in the amenity rich Estrella Mountain Ranch subdivision in Goodyear, AZ and is in a GATED area. For just a one time $100 fee, you'll have access to water parks, lakes, fitness facility, bistro, etc. If you're not familiar with Estrella Mountain Ranch be sure to visit their website for more details. This home backs up to the Troon managed, Nicklaus designed golf course. Since a former model home, this home is upgraded to the max! The gorgeous kitchen features top of the line appliances, granite counters, and tiled back splash. Incredible ceiling treatments are located throughout the home, and the master suite you'll have to see to believe. Crown moldings, an enormous walk in glass shower and lots of vanity space! Private pool with pool service included, landscape service included mean that all you'll have to do is sit stare at the view of the Estrella Mountains. The pics don't do this home justice......come see it! $2000 security deposit, $500 cleaning deposit, $20 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax 2.5%. No cats. The owner MIGHT accept one small dog with a $400 pet fee. Tenant to reimburse owner monthly for actual APS bill. Tenant must maintain tenant insurance during their tenancy.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1551 E Christy Drive

Intimate complex near Mountain Preserve! - Intimate complex nestled in the gateway to Phoenix Mountain Preserve!. This spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath 775sq foot apartment with fresh 2 tone paint and all tile floors!! This unit is in spotless condition! White kitchen cabs, Black appliances including refrigerator!. Second-floor units have...
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

955 North Jackson Street

Plan 2 - The Greene elevation boasts Craftsman design with strong gable roof element, done in deep green with white trim and a tangerine door.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

3658-3660 N. 5th Ave

Modern Living in the Heart of Midtown Phoenix *** - PARK ROYAL APARTMENT HOMES Special. Come enjoy living in an apartment that is unique, cozy, and tranquil. With spacious 2-bedroom floor plans available starting at $975. All units surround a gated quiet pool. You will appreciate this American style piece of history originally established between the 1950s and 1960s. Park Royal is located in the Harborwood/Encanto area just north of downtown. Being in a central location gives easy access to public buses and major highways. A shopping center within walking distance and only blocks away from downtown Phoenix where there are beautiful museums, and restaurants. Come take a tour of what could be your new home. You won't regret it.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

8853 W Watkins St

All new inside! Professionally cleaned and ready! - 650 minimum credit. Remodeled single story home located in the desirable community of Farmington Park. Home features a spacious floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. All new flooring and paint inside! Eat in kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large family room right off kitchen. Great master suite with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and ready to move in! $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS, Tolleson rental tax of 2.5%, $20 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3016 S. George Dr

DIVING POOL - Very clean well-maintained home, recently remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, open kitchen, large counter/bar, maple cabinets, lots of storage, desert landscape in front yard, fenced diving pool, this great home is conveniently-located, one block east of the 101, travel time to airport approx. 10 minutes & down town is 15-20 minutes. Close to Fiesta Mall, many restaurants, Desert Samaritan Hospital & more. Don't miss out on this one.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3221 W Florimond Rd

For rent is this spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home is for rent in northern Phoenix in Villages at Tramonto II gated community that rarely comes up for rent. The last tenant stayed for over 5 years. At over 1,900 sq. feet it is one of the larger 3 bedroom homes you will find. Located minutes away from I-17 and hwy 74. Inside you will find very nice tile in the high traffic area, soaking tub and shower in the master bath, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and large center island, a spacious laundry room, and even a 2nd floor balcony off master bedroom for great views and sunsets. Also has an alarm, garage, and landscaped backyard with lush green grass. Rent is $2,350 per month. Deposit is $2,350 plus $300 non-refundable cleaning deposit. Total move-in amount is $2,650 deposit + $2,350 + $54.05 Tax = $5,054.05. Come check out this home today before its gone!
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

2048 W Butler Drive

**Excellent 3br/1ba/1garage HOUSE (CHANDLER & DOBSON) - EXCELLENT Location!! This house is a three bedroom & One full bath. This house is off of Chandler and Dobson with direct access to the Loop 101 and 202 Freeways. Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and walking distance from shopping!. Amenities Include: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer,...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy