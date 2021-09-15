3658-3660 N. 5th Ave

Rare opportunity! Gated high end model home! Private pool! - 650 minimum credit required. This is a very rare chance to lease a former model home that has SOLAR. This home is in the amenity rich Estrella Mountain Ranch subdivision in Goodyear, AZ and is in a GATED area. For just a one time $100 fee, you'll have access to water parks, lakes, fitness facility, bistro, etc. If you're not familiar with Estrella Mountain Ranch be sure to visit their website for more details. This home backs up to the Troon managed, Nicklaus designed golf course. Since a former model home, this home is upgraded to the max! The gorgeous kitchen features top of the line appliances, granite counters, and tiled back splash. Incredible ceiling treatments are located throughout the home, and the master suite you'll have to see to believe. Crown moldings, an enormous walk in glass shower and lots of vanity space! Private pool with pool service included, landscape service included mean that all you'll have to do is sit stare at the view of the Estrella Mountains. The pics don't do this home justice......come see it! $2000 security deposit, $500 cleaning deposit, $20 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax 2.5%. No cats. The owner MIGHT accept one small dog with a $400 pet fee. Tenant to reimburse owner monthly for actual APS bill. Tenant must maintain tenant insurance during their tenancy.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO