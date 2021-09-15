CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3658-3660 N. 5th Ave

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern Living in the Heart of Midtown Phoenix *** - PARK ROYAL APARTMENT HOMES Special. Come enjoy living in an apartment that is unique, cozy, and tranquil. With spacious 2-bedroom floor plans available starting at $975. All units surround a gated quiet pool. You will appreciate this American style piece of history originally established between the 1950s and 1960s. Park Royal is located in the Harborwood/Encanto area just north of downtown. Being in a central location gives easy access to public buses and major highways. A shopping center within walking distance and only blocks away from downtown Phoenix where there are beautiful museums, and restaurants. Come take a tour of what could be your new home. You won't regret it.

15624 W Magnolia St

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in! Home features new paint, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island, brand new upgraded carpet, double sinks in the master bath with a separate tub and shower, and a covered patio. Fridge is available upon request. Property is located near schools, parks, restaurants, and highway access.
REAL ESTATE
3215 W Villa Rita Dr

2-bed SFH 1 car garage N Phoenix - Single story 2-bed, 1-bath SFH in N Phoenix. Just under 1,000 sf home with tile floors throughout. Windows were just replaced with dual-pane low-e windows. Garage door, opener just replaced as well as security door. The exterior of home was just repainted. Inside new blinds, fans, fixtures and hardware. In bath new vanity, counter, faucet, mirror. Dual tone paint in beds and living. Ceiling fans in living and in both beds. Lots of room for storage inside and in garage. Laundry comes with home. Large backyard, block walls on all sides and covered back patio.
REAL ESTATE
MATC Times

2580 N Oakland Ave

Oak View Manor -Spacious Top Floor One Bedroom - Oak View Manor is a pet friendly community located on Milwaukee’s trendy Eastside! The one bedroom includes heat, water and sewer. Oak View Manor features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include a kitchen with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1810, 1812, 1814 N. 26th. Pl.

SUPER NICE LOWER REMODELED*1BD1BA*AC*HWFLS/TILES*GATED PARKING*PRIVATE YARD*IN THE HEART OF PHOENIX - PLEASE CALL VERONICA AT 310 995-2545 OR VERONICA@DIGSMGMT.COM FOR AN APPOINTMENT. * Super nice -single story 11 unit building in the heart of Phoenix, AZ. * Beautiful remodeled spacious one bedroom and one bath apartment. * Approximate 650 square...
REAL ESTATE
2412 East Monroe Street

SECTION 8 - Available Studio Apartment near Downtown Phoenix - Great location! Studio unit located less than 2 miles from Downtown Phoenix. Laundry facilities located on the property. Pet Friendly!. SECTION 8 WELCOME – Please have your voucher details ready. This 12-unit complex is fully gated. Located less than ¼...
PHOENIX, AZ
6609 E Avalon Dr

Avalon Unit 2 - This two-bedroom and one-bathroom unit is freshly painted with new countertops, vanity, light fixtures, and accessories. It is located in a 4 Plex very close to Old Town Scottsdale and Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. Walk to Osborne and 68th street, get on the Scottsdale trolley, and enjoy tours of downtown Scottsdale nearby. Enjoy a great deal of Shopping, Restaurants, and Entertainment.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
9431 E Jenan Drive

Scottsdale Vista Townhome Modified 3 bed/2 bath double garage $1995 mo - 9431 E Jenan Scottsdale Vista Townhome, 2 or 3 bedroom* 2 bath double garage appliances included remodelled. Completely remodelled and updated Scottsdale Vista Townhome. The original 2nd and 3 bedrooms were combined into a single much larger bedroom...
REAL ESTATE
22007 N 36th St

AVIANO 3 Master Bedrooms + Den - 3.5 Bath Aviano - Private Guest Quarters - POOL - R.S.V.P. Realty. 2,856 SqFt - 3 Master Bedrooms + Den, 3.5 Bath - Magnificent Single Level Toll Brother Home in Aviano at Desert Ridge. Home with New Carpet, Site Overlooks Natural Desert Wash. 3th Bedroom is Guest Room w/Private Exterior Entrance and Full Bath - Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Island & Pantry and Generous Cabinet Space, opens to Family Room w/Fireplace. Luxurious Master Bath Retreat w/Corner Tub, Snail-Type Shower & Double Sinks - Two Large Covered Back Patios - Water Feature Pool w/Full Pool Service - Landscaping Service, Outdoor Built-In BBQ 2/Burner - 2 Car Electric Garage - Plus use of Aviano's Community Pool and Gym/Weight Room, etc. No Smoking Inside.
REAL ESTATE
5337 W. Carol Ave

Great home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Glendale home. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Great room has wood fireplace. spacious master bedroom has separate exit, master bathroom as large oversized shower no bathtub. Laundry room is in the garage. Backyard has mature citrus trees one grapefruit and one small orange, Large covered patio great for entertaining. Realtor and or client to verify all information is correct including but not limited to appliances, schools. Security deposit $2200 and $150 nonrefundable admin fee does apply. Rents, plus city tax 2.3%, monthly renters insurance 9.50, monthly admin fee $50.00.
REAL ESTATE
PHX Sun-Times

Take a look at these homes for sale in Phoenix

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Phoenix home features 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bath with 2 Car Carport. No HOA. Neutral Laminate Flooring and Ceiling Fans Throughout. Kitchen includes Stainless
PHOENIX, AZ
8853 W Watkins St

All new inside! Professionally cleaned and ready! - 650 minimum credit. Remodeled single story home located in the desirable community of Farmington Park. Home features a spacious floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. All new flooring and paint inside! Eat in kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large family room right off kitchen. Great master suite with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and ready to move in! $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS, Tolleson rental tax of 2.5%, $20 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.
REAL ESTATE
3120 E Paradise Ln

- Garden View, located in North Phoenix, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment . This wonderful North Phoenix address also allows for quick access to all major freeways. We offer newly renovated 2 bedroom homes; select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Gray Cabinets and Linen Closets. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. Garden View apartment homes fit every lifestyle.
PHOENIX, AZ
1551 E Christy Drive

Intimate complex near Mountain Preserve! - Intimate complex nestled in the gateway to Phoenix Mountain Preserve!. This spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath 775sq foot apartment with fresh 2 tone paint and all tile floors!! This unit is in spotless condition! White kitchen cabs, Black appliances including refrigerator!. Second-floor units have...
REAL ESTATE
12181 S 184th Ave

Rare opportunity! Gated high end model home! Private pool! - 650 minimum credit required. This is a very rare chance to lease a former model home that has SOLAR. This home is in the amenity rich Estrella Mountain Ranch subdivision in Goodyear, AZ and is in a GATED area. For just a one time $100 fee, you'll have access to water parks, lakes, fitness facility, bistro, etc. If you're not familiar with Estrella Mountain Ranch be sure to visit their website for more details. This home backs up to the Troon managed, Nicklaus designed golf course. Since a former model home, this home is upgraded to the max! The gorgeous kitchen features top of the line appliances, granite counters, and tiled back splash. Incredible ceiling treatments are located throughout the home, and the master suite you'll have to see to believe. Crown moldings, an enormous walk in glass shower and lots of vanity space! Private pool with pool service included, landscape service included mean that all you'll have to do is sit stare at the view of the Estrella Mountains. The pics don't do this home justice......come see it! $2000 security deposit, $500 cleaning deposit, $20 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax 2.5%. No cats. The owner MIGHT accept one small dog with a $400 pet fee. Tenant to reimburse owner monthly for actual APS bill. Tenant must maintain tenant insurance during their tenancy.
REAL ESTATE
3325 E. Pinchot Ave.

Two Bedroom, One Bath. Community Pool and On-site Laundry. - Pecan Tree Apartments is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans with style and convenience in South Arcadia. This is a recently upgraded garden style experience in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. Water, sewer and trash included.
ARCADIA, KS
Richmond.com

204 N Juniper Ave, Henrico, VA 23075

Great opportunity to purchase this two bedroom, one bath ranch in Highland Springs. Kitchen and bathroom have been updated. Spacious living room. Large back yard. Would make a great rental property. Home is being sold AS IS where Is. Owners will not make any repairs. Seller prefers cash or conventional financing.
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
18432 N. 55th Lane

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - *** AVAILABLE 10/08 ***. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1308 square feet at Autumn Ridge in Glendale. The interior features a great room, master bedroom with walk in closet, ceilings fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, storage room & storage shed, RV Parking and desert landscaping.
REAL ESTATE
3016 S. George Dr

DIVING POOL - Very clean well-maintained home, recently remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, open kitchen, large counter/bar, maple cabinets, lots of storage, desert landscape in front yard, fenced diving pool, this great home is conveniently-located, one block east of the 101, travel time to airport approx. 10 minutes & down town is 15-20 minutes. Close to Fiesta Mall, many restaurants, Desert Samaritan Hospital & more. Don't miss out on this one.
REAL ESTATE
The Allison Condominiums

Best Location in Scottsdale - Neighborhood Setting! ! Entertain your guests or host a private party in The Allison’s unique and stylish Clubhouse, featuring an extraordinary waterfall entry, a community room with a fireplace, a bar area, stylish designer furnishings, a flat screen TV, private restrooms and offices. Take the party poolside on the over sized, tiled, covered patios. With a mix of South Beach and Scottsdale, the resort-styled pools are the perfect backdrop to your relaxation time. The main pool and spa area has been richly designed to rival an upscale resort. Elaborate outdoor furniture, an open air casita, a heated spa and a brilliant blue pool are all here for your enjoyment.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
3962 W Rene Drive

AVAILABLE 10/15/21!!! - CUTE AND COZY SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN KYRENE SCHOOL DISTRICT. HOME FEATURES TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. DINING IN GREAT ROOM. LARGE MASTER BATH HAS FULL BATHROOM AND DOUBLE SINK VANITY. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, AND FREEWAYS.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
REAL ESTATE

