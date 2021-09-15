3658-3660 N. 5th Ave
Modern Living in the Heart of Midtown Phoenix *** - PARK ROYAL APARTMENT HOMES Special. Come enjoy living in an apartment that is unique, cozy, and tranquil. With spacious 2-bedroom floor plans available starting at $975. All units surround a gated quiet pool. You will appreciate this American style piece of history originally established between the 1950s and 1960s. Park Royal is located in the Harborwood/Encanto area just north of downtown. Being in a central location gives easy access to public buses and major highways. A shopping center within walking distance and only blocks away from downtown Phoenix where there are beautiful museums, and restaurants. Come take a tour of what could be your new home. You won't regret it.www.oucampus.org
