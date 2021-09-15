CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson City, NC

Hawthorn Heights teen shelter reopens

Smoky Mountain Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClosed since last spring, Hawthorn Heights rescue teen shelter reopened recently under the management of the newly formed local nonprofit, Hawthorn Heights WNC. Kara Long, executive director, shared her jubilation in being able to serve the youth once again. “We really are over the moon excited,” she said. “It’s the best feeling to announce we’re back open. This has been a long road. Our team loves this so much and loves working with kids, so to get back to doing what we love is huge for us. We’re very happy to be doing what we’re doing.”

www.thesmokymountaintimes.com

Bryson City, NC
