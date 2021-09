A 30-year-old federal law is preventing many managed Medicaid plans from communicating with their members in the way most consumers prefer to get information: by text. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act was passed in 1991 to prevent consumers from receiving robocalls from companies that set up automated, randomly dialed numbers. The law specified that companies calling consumers without advance permission would suffer a financial penalty. This is about $1,500 per infraction, according to Abner Mason, CEO of ConsejoSano, who spoke about how the law affects health plans and health systems, on HIMSSTV at HIMSS21.

