Shopping at Trader Joe's promises a veritable buffet of adorable quirks (think Hawaiian-shirt-wearing employees, for one thing). These quirks help drive both first-time and repeat customers to the chain's various locations across the U.S. Ultimately, however, it appears that the reason people keep returning to this beloved discount chain, which earned fifth place in YouGov's survey of the most popular grocery stores in America, is the fact that its inventory of food items is so wonderfully whimsical and eclectic while, at the same time, surprisingly well-priced and more or less healthy (via Business Insider).

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 11 DAYS AGO