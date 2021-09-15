‘Whoop’ – New Autonomous Method Precisely Detects Whale Vocalizations
The endangered North Atlantic Right Whale communicate with each other using an “up-call,” which is a short chirp or “whoop” that lasts about two seconds. The North Atlantic Right Whale (Right whale) is one of the most endangered whale species in the world with only about 368 remaining off the east coast of North America. A decreasing trend and low reproduction rates, combined with high levels of human activities – such as shipping and fisheries – underscore their precarious situation. Efficient tracking of their numbers, migration paths and habitat use is vital to lowering the number of preventable injuries and deaths and promoting their recovery.www.fau.edu
