‘Whoop’ – New Autonomous Method Precisely Detects Whale Vocalizations

The biodiversity of the deep ocean is difficult to track, given its inhospitality to us – soft, air-breathing land dwellers. Down in the darkness, there's much more life than we have accounted for. Nevertheless, a new discovery is an exciting one: six new species and one previously unknown genus of glass sponge, at depths up to 4,820 meters (15,814 feet), hidden in the aphotic (barely sunlit) waters off the coast of New Zealand. Scientists also discovered two already known species that had never been seen before in New Zealand's oceans. These finds mean that the region is far more diverse than we knew, which...

WILDLIFE ・ 6 HOURS AGO