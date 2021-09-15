CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indie pop rising star April returns with new single Piece Of Me

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty Kildare rising star April has returned with a brand new single Piece Of Me. The indie pop artist's first solo release of 2021 is her inaugural offering since signing to Atlantic Records UK. Piece Of Me is a chill, atmospheric track which juxtaposes sombre lyrics about lost love with the optimism knowing the heartache was for the best.

