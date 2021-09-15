Indie pop rising star April returns with new single Piece Of Me

The pandemic proved to be a time of introspection for Andy Grammer, and now he’s released a super-upbeat single inspired by what he learned about himself during that time. The song is called “Damn It Feels Good to Be Me,” about which Andy explains, “The pandemic forced me to spend nearly two years stripped of the identity I had worked hard to create for myself in the world. I had the gift of time to re-examine a lot and realized that sometimes, in an effort to fit in with culture, I am tempted to turn myself down for the fear of not being accepted.”

