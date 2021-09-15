Anatoly Tokov vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov, Four Other Bouts Added to Bellator 269 Lineup

Earlier this week on The MMA Hour, Jake Paul called for a fight against UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal is, of course, currently under UFC contract and when asked about the callout, Dana White shut the idea down. This in turn roused a response from Paul who offered a bet to White: let me fight Masvidal and if I win, I get to continue facing UFC fighters but if I lose I’ll never bother you again. It’s an interesting offer as Paul has spent much of this year calling attention to the UFC’s issues with fighter pay but apparently that didn’t move the needle for White, who once again shut Paul down in a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph.

