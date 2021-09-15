Anatoly Tokov vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov, Four Other Bouts Added to Bellator 269 Lineup
Anatoly Tokov will return to action for the first time since October 2019 when he squares off against Sharaf Davlatmurodov in a middleweight bout at Bellator 269. Promotion officials on Wednesday announced the pairing, which is set for the evening’s main draw on Oct. 23. Bellator 269 takes place at VTB Arena in Moscow and is headlined by a heavyweight duel pitting Fedor Emelianenko against Timothy Johnson. The card will air on Showtime, with broadcast details to be announced soon.m.sherdog.com
