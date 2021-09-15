CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Teaser for Amazon's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Series

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Someone must've said something?" Amazon has unveiled a teaser trailer for their new update on the horror I Know What You Did Last Summer, directed by filmmaker Craig William Macneill and exec produced by Sara Goodman. Made by Amazon Studios, Atomic Monster, Original Film, and Sony Pictures Television, this is also based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, same as the hit horror film from the 90s that starred Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar. In this new series, set in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. The cast includes Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, Sonya Balmores, and Bill Heck. It doesn't look like much of an update other than adding more partying + idiots into the mix. I guess that's the all the rage these days.

www.firstshowing.net

