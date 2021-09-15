Don't Miss Latino Business Week Pop-Up in Gaviidae Common - Now thru September 17

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latino Business Week Pop-Up in Gaviidae Common - Now thru September 17

By Becky Fillinger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Tell us about the Latino Business Week project. A: This is the first time that Chameleon has been involved with Latino Business Week and we’re excited to be part of introducing these businesses to the downtown community. From September 13-17, this pop-up will be located at various locations in Gaviidae Common on Nicollet Mall. Chameleon Shoppes will market the event to its downtown community, and Target will market to its corporate employees. This is part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins on September 15 this year.

