Elections

Sidelined by rivals, Germany's far-right AfD bides time

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Immigration is a side issue in this year's German election campaign, but that hasn't stopped the country's biggest far-right party from trying to play it up. “Cologne, Kassel or Konstanz can't cope with more Kabul,” Alternative for Germany declared on one of its posters ahead of the Sept. 26 election — a reference to the government's decision to take in several thousand Afghans who had worked for the German military or aid groups before the Taliban takeover.

