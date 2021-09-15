Tranio and IHIF study: The hotel market will recover by 2024

The art world is showing every sign of roaring back to life, and according to a new, mid-year report from Art Basel and UBS, the numbers are reflecting the mood: 700 art dealers surveyed in the study said that sales are up 10% so far this year, in contrast to 2020 when sales plummeted by 20%. Despite the ongoing disruption to major art fairs and events, 33% of sales made by the responding dealers took place online, in tandem with a major increase in interest in digital and NFT art. Overall, 91% of dealers who responded to the survey said that they expected their sales to increase over the next 12 months.

