Tranio and IHIF study: The hotel market will recover by 2024

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Luxury Hotel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global luxury hotel market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Luxury hotels refer to commercial establishments providing luxurious and high-end lodging facilities to travelers, tourists, and guests. They commonly include business, airport, and suite hotels and resorts, etc. Luxury hotel accommodations offer various lavish services, including spas, swimming pools, dine-in restaurants, salons, private beaches, fitness centers, etc. They also provide convenient and discreet check-in and check-out, laundry, concierge services, smart planning and booking, babysitting, etc. Luxury hotels have exclusive designer interiors manufactured utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, flat-screen televisions (TVs), artisan toiletries, etc., to enhance the guest experience.
