Empagliflozin improves clinical outcomes for HFpEF in EMPEROR-Preserved

By Karina Huynh
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sodium–glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor empagliflozin reduces the risk of the composite of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure (HF) in patients with HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) compared with placebo, according to the EMPEROR-Preserved phase III trial. This finding, presented at the ESC Congress 2021 and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine, establishes empagliflozin as the first and only drug therapy to significantly improve outcomes for the full spectrum of patients with HF.

