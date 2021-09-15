Empagliflozin improves clinical outcomes for HFpEF in EMPEROR-Preserved

Heart failure (HF) has no cure and, for HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), no life-extending treatments. Defining the clinical epidemiology of HF could facilitate earlier identification of high-risk individuals. We define the clinical epidemiology of HF subtypes (HFpEF and HF with reduced ejection fraction [HFrEF]), identified among 2.7 million individuals receiving routine clinical care. Differences in patterns and rates of accumulation of comorbidities, frequency of hospitalization, use of specialty care, were defined for each HF subtype. Among 28,156 HF cases, 8322 (30%) were HFpEF and 11,677 (42%) were HFrEF. HFpEF was the more prevalent subtype among older women. 177 Phenotypes differentially associated with HFpEF versus HFrEF. HFrEF was more frequently associated with diagnoses related to ischemic cardiac injury while HFpEF was associated more with non-cardiac comorbidities and HF symptoms. These comorbidity patterns were frequently present 3 years prior to a HFpEF diagnosis. HF subtypes demonstrated distinct patterns of clinical co-morbidities and disease progression. For HFpEF, these comorbidities were often non-cardiac and manifested prior to the onset of a HF diagnosis. Recognizing these comorbidity patterns, along the care continuum, may present a window of opportunity to identify individuals at risk for developing incident HFpEF.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO