Body Choctaw took an early lead and then coasted to a 11-5 victory Tuesday over the Ponca City Lady Cats at the West Middle School softball field. The visiting Yellow Jackets scored twice in the first inning, added three in the third, one in the fourth, three in the fifth, and one in each the sixth and seventh innings. Ponca City scored its first two runs in the fifth inning and then had a three-run inning in the seventh.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO