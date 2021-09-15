CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, WY

Town positions filled

By Joshua Wood
saratogasun.com
 5 days ago

The Town of Saratoga has filled two vacant positions and hired a fourth police officer following the September 7 meeting of the Saratoga Town Council. The position of treasurer, which has been open since the departure of Sammy Flohr in May, was filled with new treasurer Georgia Gayle sworn in by Mayor Creed James on Tuesday evening. The governing body also announced the replacement for Lisa Burton, former recreation director, who resigned August 13.

www.saratogasun.com

Saratoga, WY
