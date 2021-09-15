The Regenerative Resorts Collection welcomes Gangtey Lodge and Samara Karoo Reserve
HONG KONG | LONDON | NEW YORK - Regenerative Travel, a benefit corporation, travel planning service and an accredited collection of independent hotels and lodges committed to regenerative hospitality, announce two new additions to the Regenerative Resorts portfolio. The new hotel members – Gangtey Lodge in Phobjikha Valley, Bhutan, and Samara Karoo Reserve in the Great Karoo, South Africa – join an exceptional list of resorts handpicked for their dedication to the highest levels of social and environmental impact.www.traveldailynews.com
